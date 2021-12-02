Light Rain Likely In Delhi, Minimum Temperature Rises To 13 Degrees

The weather office said maximum temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius in Delhi. (File)

The weather office has predicted light rain and partly cloudy skies in Delhi and nearby areas today, even as the minimum temperature settled four notches above at 13 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Adampur, Farukhnagar, Gurugram, Manesar (Haryana) Etah, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Shikohabad (UP) Sidhmukh (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A western disturbance affecting northwest India will result in a spell of partly cloudy days and a drizzle in the national capital, officials told news agency PTI.

There was some respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir, but the mercury stayed below the freezing point across the valley, officials said today. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night -- up from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, they said.

During the winter season, normal to above normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of northwest India, most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas, the IMD had said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category this morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 312.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

