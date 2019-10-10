Weather Forecast Today: Heavy Rain Expected In Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Weather: Heavy rain alert in parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Several isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. The weather forecast agency predicted that places over Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day, said India Meteorological Department in its latest forecast.

The weather department also predicted scattered to fairly-widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 24 hours and over south peninsular India during next 2- 3 days.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the weather department said.

Weather Warning and Rainfall Forecast video based on 0830 hours IST of 10.10.2019 pic.twitter.com/Lbv0Uvw7Iq — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 10, 2019

On withdrawal of monsoon, the Met office said, "The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Punjab, entire Haryana including Chandigarh and Delhi, some parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and most parts of West Rajasthan."

Delhi weather:

The national capital Delhi woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning as the mercury settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted the sky will partly cloudy with the minimum and the maximum temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the area would be around 78 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.