Thunderstorm Warning For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Weather Department

Dense fog is predicted in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh.

A few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorm on Saturday, predicted India Meteorological Department.

Cold wave condition is very likely to persist at isolated places over Punjab, the weather forecast agency added.

Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest in the state on Saturday at 4.4 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded the second lowest minimum at 5.5 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report said.

The weather department in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin has advised fishermen not to venture into Comorin area for the next few days.