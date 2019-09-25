Weather Today: Rainy Spells Likely In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata

Weather today: Rain expected in several parts of India today including metro cities.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, wet spells are expected through the day in some parts, the weather department said. While Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru will see light rains, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai are likely to see heavy rain, the weather office said. Heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and various places over Kerala and South Interior Karnataka.

Delhi Weather: Light Rains later in the day

Delhi saw partly cloudy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. According to weather department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 86 per cent. The weatherman has predicted light rains in some areas later in the day.

Bangalore Weather: Rain expected

A few spells of rains/thundershowers in the city for the day, the India Meteorological Department has predicted in its latest forecast.

Hyderabad Weather: Heavy Rain likely

Heavy rain expected at isolated places in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana till September 26. The maximum temperature today in Hyderabad is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rain.

Kolkata Weather: Light Showers Expected

The dry spell in Kolkata was broken yesterday with showers through the day. Today also, the city will see light showers in some parts, the weather department said.

Mumbai Weather: Intense rainfall expected in some parts

Mumbai this morning witnessed heavy rainfall, causing traffic jam and water-logging in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that satellites and radar images captured by it showed the presence of heavy clouds over Mumbai.

Weather in India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states

Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and various places over Kerala and South Interior Karnataka.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya," said India Meteorological Department in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

25 September: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra ,Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar & Assam & Meghalaya.



Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, the Met office said.

