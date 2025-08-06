Video: Dramatic Landslide In Uttarkashi During NDTV Live Report

A landslide at Nalupani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi was captured live during NDTV's coverage of the disaster that occurred amid a series of cloudbursts and flashfloods, on Wednesday.

Visuals of the incident showed chunks of rocks rolling down a hill as NDTV reporter Ravish Shukla reported on the roadblockades caused by the landslide in the area. The reporter can be heard telling a few people present on the spot to move away in order to avoid getting hit by the rocks.

Extreme rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have resulted in widespread damage to property and lives, and potential flash floods and landslides. According to officials, landslides were reported in over a dozen places in Uttarkashi, including Dharasu Band, Naagun, Matiyali, Bandarkot, Naakoori and Maneri.

In Uttarkashi, disaster swept through Dharali village on way to Gangotri on Tuesday with a massive cloudburst leading to flashfloods that barrelled through homes, trees and cars, trapping 60-70 people and leaving at least four dead.

Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganges, and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

At least half the village was buried under the fast flowing mudslide of slush, rubble and water, officials said, as rescue teams battled the elements in the ecologically fragile heights to contain the damage of the afternoon.

Contiguous buildings, including three and four-storey houses, fell like a pack of cards as the surging waters washed over them. The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.

According to officials, landslides have blocked 163 roads, including five national highways, seven state highways and two border roads across Uttarakhand, further impeding rescue and preventing personnel from getting to the far-flung area, about 140 km from the state capital Dehradun and usually a five-hour drive.

In Himachal Pradesh, National Highway 35 near Nigulsari in Kinnaur has been shut in view of heavy rainfall and landslides in the area. The Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway has also been closed due to landslides at Chakki Mor in Shimla. The highway has been closed due to debris falling at Chakki Mor near Parwanoo in Solan district.