Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Parts Of Rajasthan, Says Weather Office

Day temperatures have dipped at many places in Rajasthan due to change in weather. (File)

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Rajasthan during the next two-three days, the Meteorological department said today.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rains in Baran, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Pali and Jalore on Wednesday.

It also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Banswara, Baran, Dungarpur, Kota, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, Barmer and Jalore on Thursday.

According to the MeT department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Baran, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Kota, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh and Udaipur on Friday.

Many other places in the state would also receive light to moderate rains, accompanied by gusty winds, during next two-three days, it said.

Meanwhile, day temperatures have dipped at several places in the state due to change in the weather conditions, the MeT department said.

On Tuesday, the hottest location in the state was Jaisalmer at 40.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

The day temperature in Barmer, Kota and Bikaner was 39.6, 39.5, 38.6 degrees Celsius respectively, while Jodhpur and Jaipur recorded their respective highs at 38.2 and 37.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.