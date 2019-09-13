Weather Agency Predicts Rainfall In Odisha, UP, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh

Weather department predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim today.

The weather department has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha.

The weather forecasting agency further predicted that areas such as sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the coast of Orissa in the next 24 hours.

Director, HR Biswas of IMD Bhubaneswar said, "Due to the cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and the neighbouring area which is shifting from coastal West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Angul."

The weather forecasting agency predicted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Koraput, Baragarh, Balangir and Sonepur districts.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over Gujarat region, Konkan, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," stated the weather agency in its all India weather warning bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning can also to occur at isolated places over Bihar and Jharkhand.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and south-west Arabian Sea.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

