Wearing 'Ripped Jeans', Delhi Mahila Congress Slams Tirath Singh Rawat's Remarks

Delhi Mahila Congress stage a protest wearing ripped jeans in the national capital

Delhi Mahila Congress members staged a protest in the national capital on Friday wearing "ripped jeans" and raising slogans against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat over his recent comment on women who wear ripped denims.

The protest themed "torn jeans, visible knees do not guard my thinking" was led by Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan and was held in Delhi's Connaught Place.

"Instead of keeping an eye on our clothes, Uttarakhand chief minister should broaden his ideology and outlook," Ms Dhawan said, expressing displeasure over Tirath Singh Rawat's comment over women wearing "ripped jeans".

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat received flak for his controversial comments on women wearing ripped jeans and how they cannot - he feels -- provide the right environment at home for children.

At a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Mr rawat had said he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and was concerned about the example she was setting for society.

"If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," said the Chief Minister.

He also had expressed his distaste for "bare knees" being exposed by children and said that while the west followed India's yoga and covering their body, "we run towards nudity."