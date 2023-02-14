US Teacher Duct-Tapes Girl's Exposed Legs In Ripped Jeans

The student was shocked by teacher's action. (Representational Pic)

A teacher at a school in the United States reportedly put duct-tape over the ripped jeans of a student for violating the dress code, according to New York Post. The mother of the student posted a video on TikTok in which she claimed that red tape covered her daughter's exposed skin on the legs and it was giving her allergic reactions, the outlet further said. The woman went to the school in Missouri and complained about the mistreatment, claiming her daughter's skin is sensitive.

The woman - who uses the handle @shanahdrummond2 on TikTok - told the Post that she is particularly concerned about medical problems that could arise due to the teacher's action.

The incident took place in December and the woman's video on it has amassed more than four million views, as per the Post report. The clip shows her walking into the school and asking the administrator if they thought such an action was acceptable and part of their policy.

Her student said on TikTok that the teacher asked her if she had an extra pair of pants, which she did not, before demanding the ripped jeans be duct-taped.

The woman's 24-second clip carries a photo of the ripped jeans in question that shows two slabs of red duct-tapes over the student's upper thighs, as per the Post report.

The woman told the outlet that her daughter has eczema and she texted her immediately, so she didn't have to sit in school all day with duct tapes on her legs.

"My main concern with all of this is the dangers of allergies and reactions associated with putting duct tape on skin. Even without having allergies to the adhesive, duct tape can still cause pain and irritating reactions as the adhesive is full of chemicals and causes the skin underneath to suffocate," the woman said.

She added that a duct-tape is "simply unsafe" for skin and a "liability for any school to adopt this absurd policy".