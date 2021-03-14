AK-56, Bullets, Other Weapons Recovered From Forest Area In Poll-Bound Assam

29 round bullets have been recovered (Representational)

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the police have recovered two AK-56 and other weapons from the forest area of the state's Kokrajhar district today.

A team led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kokrajhar with additional SP, Deputy SP and commandos recovered two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver from the spot after conducting a search operation for two hours in the forest area of Bishmuri village.

"We received information that weapons are hidden in the Bishmuri area forest. SP of Kokrajhar made a team in which additional SP, DSP went to the spot along with commandos in the forest and carried a search operation around two hours after which we recovered two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), LR Bishnoi.

However, adequate safety precautions have been taken to ensure a smooth voting schedule during the Assembly polls in Assam, said Mr Bishnoi.

Assam elections will be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 27 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls on April 6.

