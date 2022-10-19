'We Will Work Together, Have To Fight Fascist Forces': Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president of the Congress in over 20 years, said today that he would "try my best to stand my ground". Speaking to reporters after the declaration of results, Mr Kharge also said he would work together with Shashi Tharoor, who was his opponent in the party's internal elections held on Monday.

The 80-year-old Gandhi family loyalist won the contest against Mr Tharoor, polling 84 per cent of the votes.

He expressed his gratitude to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who is currently leading the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Rahul called me and wished me well and said he is a soldier of the party and will work for the party... I thank Sonia Gandhi. Under her leadership we twice formed government the Centre. We were strong in states as well. Her role will be remembered," he said.