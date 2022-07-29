'We Will Never Merge': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal On Uber Merger Reports

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal denied the firm is in merger talks with Uber

Ola chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal has denied media reports of merger talks with Uber. Mr Aggarwal tweeted Ola is "very profitable and growing well" and the reports of merger talks with the American ride-hailing firm are "absolute rubbish".

Absolute rubbish. We're very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge. https://t.co/X3wC9HDrnr — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 29, 2022

News agency Reuters today reported Ola and Uber are considering a potential merger, quoting an Economic Times report that cited sources familiar with the matter. NDTV too had carried the Reuters report.

According to Reuters, Uber had not immediately responded to their request for comment.