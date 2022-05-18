'Will Work Extra Hard': Anand Mahindra On Chirag Shetty's XUV700 Order

Anand Mahindra had penned a note after India won the Thomas Cup

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has promised India shuttler, Chirag Shetty, that his auto company will “work extra hard” to deliver a Mahindra XUV700 that he had ordered. Chirag Shetty, who was part of the Indian contingent that defeated the 14-time champion Indonesia at the Thomas Cup, recently ordered the latest offering by the carmaker.

Quote-tweeting a post shared by Chirag Shetty, the Mahindra boss wrote, “Since that makes the XUV700 the Choice Of Champions, we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP.” Anand Mandira also wants Veejay Nakra, the company's president of the automotive division, to pay attention.

But, in the middle of this, Anand Mahindra didn't forget to give a personal touch to the tweet. “By the way, I have ordered one for my wife and I am still in the queue. Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies,” he said.

It all started when an elated Anand Mahindra penned a note after India won the Thomas Cup. Mr Mahindra called it a “dawn of an era of Indian ascendancy in this sport.” And, Chirag Shetty, who played the Men's double with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, didn't miss the chance to try his luck. “Thank you, sir. I have booked an XUV700 recently. Hope I can get it soon,” he wrote.

The Kidambi Srikant-led Indian outfit made the country proud by dominating a 3-0 win over Indonesia. It was India's maiden Thomas Cup win. Anand Mahindra didn't miss the chance to celebrate Kidambi Srikant and the team. He quoted what the ace Indian shuttler had said about team spirit and urged everyone to "remember that: in business and in all of life."

“He says the Thomas Cup title was simply “Icing on the cake.” It was the team experience that was the real prize. Brilliant. Let's remember that; in business and in all of life,” Mr Mahindra wrote on Twitter.