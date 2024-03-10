'We Will Destroy BJP's 'Chor Bazar' In Polls': Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray asked Mumbai's civic officials to not be a part of the BJP's "corrupt activities" (File)

The BJP has never been a part of any movement or struggle nor has it created anything of its own but it only knows how to snatch from others, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said today. He was addressing party workers in suburban Mumbai.

"The BJP was not a part of the freedom movement, the Sanyukta Maharashtra struggle, or the Marathwada Mukti Sangram. It only knows to snatch. We will destroy the BJP's "chor bazar" in the polls. It has seen our friendship. Now it will see the heat of our 'mashaal (a lighted torch that is the party's poll symbol)'," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray asked Mumbai's civic officials to not be a part of the BJP's "corrupt activities" and reiterated that Amol Kirtikar will be his party's candidate for the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat. Mr Kirtikar is the son of sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who is a part of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

His announcement a day earlier drew an angry response from Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who had unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2019.

