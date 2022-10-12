'We Pataao Goddesses For Power': BJP MLA On World Girl Child Day

Women empowerment has prevailed for a long time, he said.

BJP MLA from Kaladhungi, Banshidhar Bhagat triggered a controversy by his remarks at an event in Haldwani on the occasion of International Girl Child Day.

Banshidhar Bhagat said, "For knowledge, we have to 'pataao' Goddess Saraswati, for power, 'pataao' Goddess Durga and for wealth, 'pataao' Goddess Lakshmi. What does a man have?"

Correction | For knowledge, 'pataao' Goddess Saraswati. For power, 'pataao' Goddess Durga & for wealth, 'pataao' Goddess Lakshmi. What does a man have? Lord Shiva lives in mountains, Lord Vishnu in deep ocean. Women empowerment prevails since long: Banshidhar Bhagat, BJP (11.10) pic.twitter.com/hd7hsW1PlW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2022

The MLA went on to add, "Lord Shiva lives in the mountains, Lord Vishnu in the deep ocean. Women empowerment has prevailed for a long time."

Cabinet minister Rekha Arya was present as the chief guest at the event on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)