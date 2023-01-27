'We Never Questioned Surgical Strikes, Never Will': Omar Abdullah

He said his party never raised questions on surgical strikes.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah today said that his party never raised questions on surgical strikes.

"I don't have any say in this. This is an internal matter of Congress. We never questioned surgical strikes and we will never do this,' Omar Abdullah said while speaking to media persons in Banihal.

Mr Abdullah's statement has come in the backdrop of Congress leader Rashid Alvi's remarks wherein he asked the Centre to show the video of the surgical strike.

"Government says it has a video (of a surgical strike) so what is wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking the government to show it? We are not asking for proof (of strike) but the government should show the video it claims it has," Rashid Alvi said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Mr Alvi's reaction came days after the party's senior leader Digvijaya Singh remarked on the surgical strike and said on Monday (January 23): "They (government) claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given."

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the country has confidence in the security forces but can't trust the BJP government. "We have faith in our security forces but can't trust the BJP government," he added.

Rashid Alvi further raised questions about various ministers' statements surrounding the surgical strike.

"Sushma Swaraj, who was a minister in the government, had said that the air strike was done at a place where there was no possibility of anyone getting killed. Amit Shah claims that more than 300 terrorists were killed in the air strike. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that more than 400 terrorists were killed in the air strike," Mr Alvi pointed out.

Citing the above statements, Congress leader Mr Alvi said that it varies and therefore if the government claims to have video proof it should be shown.

"These contradictory statements raise questions as to what exactly happened in the surgical air strike. That's why the government if it claims that it has the video evidence of the air strike should make it public," Rashid Alvi demanded.

Congress leader Mr Alvi further sought an apology from the Centre in case it does not have video proof.

"If they do not have any video evidence to prove its claims, then the government should apologize," he added.

In strong disapproval of Digvijaya Singh's remarks on surgical strikes, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the party leader had stated a "ridiculous thing" and he disagreed with Singh's views.

"I do not agree with what Digvijaya Singh said. We have full trust in our Army. If Army takes action, there is no need for proof. I disagree with his (Digvijay)'s statement and Congress' official position is also that this is his opinion," Rahul Gandhi said.

The party had officially also distanced itself from Digvijaya Singh's remarks on Monday.

