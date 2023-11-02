'We Need Drastic Measures Now': Jairam Ramesh On Worsening Air Quality

Jairam Ramesh cited studies linked to increasing risk of diseases due to air pollution (File)

Amid rising concerns over the deteriorating air quality in several parts of the country, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that in order to curb air pollution, we need "drastic measures" now.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Mr Ramesh wrote, "The Modi govt has tried hard to discredit past studies that clearly linked increased disease burden in India to air pollution. But it cannot wish away these two studies and the air pollution crisis at large. The time to act is well past. For the sake of future generations, we NEED drastic measures NOW".

He also cited some studies linked to increasing risk of diseases due to air pollution.

"The Indian cricket captain has very rightly raised serious concerns on the worsening air pollution situation in India, which has now extended far beyond North India. A study by Indian scientists (not global) over a period of 7 years in Delhi and Chennai confirms an increased risk of Type 2 Diabetes with exposure to PM 2.5", Mr Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

"The study shows one month of exposure to PM 2.5 led to higher levels of blood sugar and prolonged exposure of one year or more led to increased risk of diabetes. The study also found that for every 10mg/m3 increase in annual average PM2.5 levels in Delhi and Chennai, the risk for diabetes increased by 22%", he added.

Citing another study, the Congress leader said, "Another Indian study based on the same sample in Delhi alone showed annual average exposure to PM 2.5 led to increase in blood pressure levels and higher likelihood of developing hypertension. These two studies demonstrate that air pollution has a very serious impact on public health".

Earlier on Wednesday, India captain Rohit Sharma voiced his concerns over the country's deteriorating air quality, particularly in Mumbai, stating that it is crucial to make sure that coming generations live "without any fear."

"I mean, in an ideal world, you don't want a situation like this, but I'm pretty sure the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation. It's not ideal, everyone knows that. But obviously, looking at our future generation, your kids, my kids, obviously, it's quite important that they get to live without any fear. So, yeah, every time I get to speak outside of cricket, if we are not discussing cricket, I always talk about this, that you know we have to look after our future generation," the India skipper said at a pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the national capital has also been witnessing deteriorating air quality as the AQI slipped into the 'very poor' category on Sunday.

The air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Thursday for the fifth day in a row with an Air Quality Index of 346, according to SAFAR-India.

In the wake of the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), earlier today.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the sub-committee under the GRAP held here in the national capital, earlier today.

The sub-committee reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD and IITM. According to an official release by the CAQM, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction activities in the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

However, exemptions have been made for the projects for the railway services, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, defence-related activities, healthcare-related activities, etc, the release read further.

The government will also intensify the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads and ensure daily water-sprinkling along with dust suppressants, added the official statement.

Activities including earthwork for excavation and filling including boring and drilling works will be banned.

As per the official release, a ban has been imposed on the following activities, which include: 1. Demolition works 2. Loading and unloading of construction materials anywhere within or outside the project sites 3. Transfer of raw materials either manually or through conveyor belts, including fly ash 4. Movement of vehicles on unpaved roads. 5. Operation of batching plant 6. Laying of sewer line, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling by open trench system 7. cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials 8. Waterproofing work 9. Painting, polishing and varnishing works etc and 10. Road construction/ repair works including paving of sidewalks/pathways and central verges etc.

Meanwhile, the sub-committee has also urged the state government in the NCR and GNCTD to contemplate discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.

According to the CAQM, the GRAP for the NCR has been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi viz. Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300). Stage II 'Very poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV 'Severe ' (AQI>450).

