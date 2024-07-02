'We Must Stand With Truth And Follow Path Of Non-Violence': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that every religion teaches us to not scare anybody and not get afraid of anything.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that every religion teaches us to not scare anybody and not get afraid of anything.

He further emphasised that every religion also gives the lesson to stand with the truth and follow the path of non-violence.

Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Every religion teaches - do not make anybody scared and do not be scared of anything. Stand with the truth, not back down, and follow the path of non-violence. When the BJP spreads fear in the country, the INDIA alliance adopted this thought to protect the constitution and democracy."

हर धर्म सिखाता है - डरो मत, डराओ मत।



सत्य के साथ खड़ा होना चाहिए, उससे पीछे नहीं हटना चाहिए, और अहिंसा के रास्ते पर चलना चाहिए।



जब भाजपा ने देश में भय फैलाया, संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए INDIA ने इसी सोच को अपनाया। pic.twitter.com/SyPBkJHUMy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech in Lok Sabha as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha generated a lot of political heat with BJP leaders accusing him "of speaking lies, misleading the House and terming the entire Hindu community violent" and the Congress hitting back with counter allegations against the Modi government.

The atmosphere was charged in Rajya Sabha also with BJP members repeatedly objecting to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "divisive" speeches in the Lok Sabha campaign.

The two Houses took up the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address with PM Modi slamming Rahul Gandhi during his speech.

"Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter," PM Modi said. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

While the BJP held a press conference later to denounce Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Congress also held an evening presser to slam the ruling party at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP targeting it over its remarks during Lok Sabha campaign, the NEET-UG controversy, Agniveer scheme.

Participating in the debate on the Motion Of Thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government over the Agniveer scheme and claimed that Agniveer is not called a 'jawan' and said that Agniveers serving for a period of four years will not get a pension.

"One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a 'martyr'... 'Agniveer' is a use and throw labourer," Rahul Gandhi alleged, attacking the BJP-led NDA government over the scheme," he had said.

He also called the Hindu symbol 'Abhayamudra' which gestures fearlessness, reassurance and safety, as the symbol of the Congress party.

"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions...All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said.

