We 'Failed' Our Daughters: Harsimrat Badal On Telangana Vet's Rape-Murder

Harsimrat Kaur Badal says it is high time we do something over crime against women. (File)

Deploring the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the verdict in rape cases should be pronounced in as many days as the age of the victim.

She also said once death penalty has been granted to a culprit, there should not be any scope for filing a mercy petition.

Such heinous crimes against women show that "we have failed our daughters. It is high time we do something about it," Ms Badal said.

Stressing on the importance of speedy trial and severe punishment, she said, "I urge the government that in rape cases judgement should be pronounced in number of days equivalent to the age of the victim. So if the victim is 20 years old, the trial should be concluded in 20 days."

The younger the victim, the faster the trial will be, she said.