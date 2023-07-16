Congress Backs AAP's Ordinance Fight Day Before Big Opposition Meet

After weeks of dithering, the Congress on Sunday came out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign against the contentious central order that wrested back control of Delhi's bureaucracy, boosting the prospects of an opposition meeting set to be held a day later.

"I think they (AAP) are going to join the meeting tomorrow. As for the ordinance (on control of services in Delhi), our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told news agency PTI, days after the AAP said it won't join any such meeting till the Congress backs its stand on the Delhi ordinance.