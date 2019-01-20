'We Are Ready,' Says BJP. 'So Are We,' Adds Mehbooba Mufti On State Polls

Jammu and Kashmir's ruling coalition collapsed in June after the BJP yanked support from the PDP.

Amid rumours that the BJP was averse to holding the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls due by May, the ruling party has sounded the election bugle for the state. Ram Madhav, the BJP general secretary, today announced the party will contest all 87 seats in the state and form a stable government with "some friends".

Without mentioning the BJP's former ally Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said some local parties are afraid if elections are held today they will be doomed.

"Rumours are doing the rounds that the BJP doesn't want Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and other parties are ready. But it's the other way round. I don't want to name anybody, but there are some parties that believe that if elections are held today they will be doomed. But we are ready, let that be clear," Mr Madhav said after meeting BJP leaders in Jammu.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had also said that except for the PDP, all other parties wanted Assembly elections. Mr Malik said while the state BJP wanted the polls to be held along with the national election, the National Conference wanted it to be held as soon as possible.

"The PDP wants it to be delayed," he had said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, however, trashed such claims and said "we are always ready for elections".

The BJP would most likely go it alone, but due to the special circumstances in the state, Mr Madhav said "we have no hesitation in joining hands with others" to form the government.

"There is the least possibility of a pre-poll alliance with any party for the assembly elections in the state. The BJP will emerge (as) the largest party after the elections and will give a stable government to the people with some friends," the BJP leader told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP's campaign for both the elections in the state during his visit on February 3, Ram Madhav said.

Governor Malik had on November 21 dissolved the state assembly after the PDP, supported by the Congress and the National Conference, staked claim to form the government.

The two-member People's Conference led by Sajjad Lone had also staked claim to form a government with 25 members of the BJP and other 18 unknown members.

The governor had listed horse-trading and lack of stability to form a government as the reasons for his decision.

The elections have to be held within six months after the dissolution of assembly.