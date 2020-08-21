'We Are Open, Transparent, Non-Partisan,' Says Facebook After Row

Facebook India said it has removed content that violates its community standards

Facebook India has made a blog post detailing its policies on removing hate speech from its platforms amid a huge controversy over a US media report that alleged the Mark Zuckerberg-owned firm ignored inflammatory content from members of the ruling BJP and right-wing voices that was "flagged internally".

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will hear Facebook representatives on September 2.

"Many questions have been raised specifically about enforcement of our policies around hate speech. There is no place for hate speech on our platform. We have an impartial approach to dealing with content and are strongly governed by our Community Standards. We enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position, party affiliation or religious and cultural belief," Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan said in the post.

"We have removed and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India when it violates our Community Standards," Mr Mohan said.