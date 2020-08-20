Facebook Summoned Before Shashi Tharoor's MP Panel On September 2

Facebook representatives have been summoned by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, following a row over disruptive content from BJP and right wing leaders allowed on the social media site. The panel -- headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor -- will hear the Facebook representatives on September 2. The summons came in the middle of a battle within the Standing Committee, with two BJP members calling for the removal of Mr Tharoor from the post of the panel chief.

Earlier today, Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and the BJP's Nishikant Dubey -- both members of the panel -- wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The BJP leaders have alleged that Mr Tharoor has broken rules by tweeting his intention to summon Facebook before the panel without discussing it with the members. Mr Dubey, who has already issued a notice for breach of privilege against Mr Tharoor in response to a similar move from him -- called for his removal from the panel post.

A notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat sent out this evening read: "To hear the views of the representatives of Facebook on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space".

Besides representatives of Facebook, the committee has also asked representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to remain present on September 2 to discuss on the subject of "safeguarding citizens'' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space".