"Prepared To Respond To Any Provocation From Pak": Briefing By Services

Pakistan has targeted our military installations, Major General Surendra Singh Mahal said

In the first joint briefing since Pakistan's attempts to hit Indian military installations on Wednesday, the army, navy and Air Force said they were fully prepared and in a heightened state of readiness to respond to any provocation by Pakistan.

"Pakistan has targeted our military installations. They have escalated matters. If they provoke us any further, we are prepared for exigencies," said Major General Surendra Singh Mahal.

Major General Mahal told the media that on Wednesday Pakistani jets tried to target a Brigade Headquarters, a Battalion Headquarters and logistics installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The briefing was postponed by two hours from 5 pm after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he would free captured pilot Abhinandan Varthaman tomorrow as a "gesture of peace".

Asked whether he saw it as a goodwill gesture, Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said: "We see it as a gesture in consonance with the Geneva Convention."

He added: "We will be extremely happy to see the Wing Commander back. Once he's back we'll comment on what Imran Khan and Pakistan said."

Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said there was evidence of Pakistan's attempts to escalate hostilities. Pakistan used F-16s armed with AMRAAM (American Long Range Air-to-Air Missiles) to target Indian military installations, he said.

"The Pakistani package comprised F-16s and JF-17s, and perhaps some Mirage(s)," said Mr Kapoor.

Parts of the missile were displayed as proof to the media.

A package of 24 Pakistani aircraft was intercepted by eight IAF fighters, which included a MiG 21 Bison piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The Pakistani Air Force strike package included eight F-16s, four Mirage-3 aircraft, four Chinese made JF-17 "Thunder" fighter.

The large Pakistani attack formation was detected at 9.45 am, when they came within 10 km of the Line of Control.