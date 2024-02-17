"Always Ready For Challenges": Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari To NDTV

In an interview with NDTV, Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari also spoke on the Exercise Vayu Shakti-2024

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is always ready for any challenge, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

He also said that the Air Force needs to rely on its own weapons and that they have faith in the indigenous systems.

Speaking on the Exercise Vayu Shakti-2024, which is being held at the Pokharan range close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that it gives them an opportunity to display their combat and fire capabilities.

"During Exercise Vayu Shakti, we check our combat preparedness through air power and test all the types of weapons," he told NDTV.

"We have faith in our indigenous systems and we are aiming to induct more such systems in the future," he said, adding that the IAF has already inducted 40 light combat aircraft (LCA).

Light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand has been inducted and advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv is also being inducted, he said.

He said that the IAF has learned many lessons in eastern Ladakh in the past four years and that they develop their capabilities after analysing the threat.

"We have made several changes to our training as it's difficult to operate in high altitude," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari told NDTV on how to sustain in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking about the 2019 Balakot airstrike, he said it was an example of how air power can be used in all levels of conflict, be it a full-scale conflict or a no war, no peace situation.

Asked if the drones were a threat, he answered that the IAF sees them as a challenge.

He also hoped that more women would join the IAF and said that wherever women have served, they have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with men.