'We Already Live On Moon': Pak Man's Comment Goes Viral As Chandrayaan-3 Lands

The video was originally posted by Pakistani YouTuber Sohaib Chaudhry.

After successfully landing its Chandrayaan-3 mission on the lunar surface, India joined the elite club of countries that have achieved this feat, becoming the fourth nation to do so. What makes this special is the fact that India is the only country to land on the Moon's South Pole. Congratulations poured in from across the globe, praising the efforts of Indian scientists at ISRO.

People from Pakistan were also excited about this historical feat of India, and many of them, including Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-minister of information and broadcasting in the Imran Khan government, also praised the moon landing.

Prior to the Chandrayaan-3 landing, Fawad Chaudhary had urged the Pakistani government to broadcast the event live on national television. This request triggered a debate on Pakistan's social media platforms, prompting a YouTuber to gather public opinions on whether the landing of Chandrayaan-3 should be televised.

Interestingly, the responses from Pakistani citizens were so amusing that they quickly gained traction and became viral sensation on social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the Sense of Humor of Pakistani People are always top class. This on Chandrayaan pic.twitter.com/Y127YPeyIv — Joy (@Joydas) August 23, 2023

The video was originally posted by Pakistani YouTuber Sohaib Chaudhry.

In the viral video, a Pakistani citizen humorously remarked that they were essentially already living on the moon since both the moon and Pakistan lacked essentials like water, gas, and electricity. He amusingly drew a comparison, suggesting that given the similar conditions, there was no need to venture to the moon as they were experiencing comparable circumstances right at home.

The video garnered significant attention from social media users, with many of them expressing their appreciation for the Pakistani people's sense of humor.

"You have to concede it to them. Pakistanis have the best sense of humour, even in the most difficult of times. No wonder they produced the best stand-up performers," commented a user.