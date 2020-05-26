Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 3-Year Old Child In Kerala: Cops

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused in Kerala's Waynad. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a man in Kerala's Waynad, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the 26-year old man, who has been arrested, is part of a circus troupe of which the child's father was also a member.

A case under IPC section for rape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, police said.

He was caught red-handed by the child's father yesterday, they added.

A Magistrate court today remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.