Wayanad LIVE updates: Rescue Ops On After Devastating Landslides, 143 Dead

More than 143 people have died and nearly 200 have been injured after three devastating landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad district amid heavy rain. Multiple agencies, including NDRF, have joined the rescue ops in the hilly areas near Meppadi. The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on July 31 and August 1."'

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall for August 2.

Here are the updates on the Wayanad landslides:

Jul 31, 2024 07:26 (IST) Second Day Of Rescue Operations Begins In Wayanad's Meppadi



Heading into Day2 of #RescueOperations : #WayanadLandslides

Soldiers of 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army preparing for the second day of rescue operations move out from their temporary shelter at local school to calamity hit areas in #Meppadi#Wayanad.#WeCarepic.twitter.com/YtUHL0sX4Q - PRO Defence Kochi (@DefencePROkochi) July 31, 2024