Wayanad Landslide: Mass Burial Of Unidentified Bodies Underway

A large number of people were seen gathered at the mass burial site.

The mass burial process of the remains of the unidentified people killed in the Wayanad landslide is being carried out by the district administration on Sunday.

Several ambulances arrived at the spot to carry the bodies. A large number of people were seen gathered at the mass burial site.

The massive landslides that rocked Kerala's Wayanad has claimed over 300 lives.

As the rescue and relief operation continues, 220 bodies have been recovered as of now, while 180 people are still missing in the landslide-hit Wayanad district, Kerala Minister K Rajan said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Rajan said that along with 220 bodies, 160 body parts have also been found. He further mentioned that there are 34 unidentified bodies, while 171 dead bodies have been released to relatives.

"Today one body recovered from Malappuram and one body part from Soojippara. This is the sixth day of the rescue operation. 1382 members from various forces and about 1800 volunteers were part of the rescue operation," the Kerala Minister said.

"All forces are doing their work and also we have a meeting with the heads of the different forces to analyze the situation. Thereafter tomorrow, the Chief Minister is having a meeting and the chief secretary is having an official level meeting every day at 10 am," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister George Kurien called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the remarkable relief and rescue operations undertaken by central forces/agencies in landslide-hit Wayanad, Kerala.

The landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad have resulted in the loss of 308 lives as of Friday.

Earlier, PM Modi announced an aid of Rs 2 lakh for the next of families of the those killed in multiple landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad, following torrential rains.

The search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad have entered their sixth day on Sunday, as several people are still feared trapped in the debris.

Earlier, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed that night patrolling of the police has been instituted in Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas where landslides occurred. Action will be taken against those trespassing in the houses or areas of the victims at night, the statement from the CM's office said.

No one should enter the houses or areas of these places at night without the permission of the police for rescue operations, it added.

