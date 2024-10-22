Video: Priyanka Gandhi's Meet And Greet In Wayanad Day Before Nomination

Priyanka Gandhi visited the home of a family in Wayanad.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen meeting residents of Wayanad this evening, a day before marking her electoral debut by filing her nomination for the bypoll in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Ms Vadra was greeted warmly by locals and she was seen shaking hands with people, asking their names and clicking selfies with them.

She also visited a local family in Wayanad. "Her hearty visit was greeted joyously by the locals and the mother of the house presented her with a rosary, which she used for years, as a symbol of her love & blessings," the Congress party posted on X.

Both Priyanka and veteran Congress leader and her mother Sonia Gandhi reached Wayanad by road after landing at Mysore airport where they were greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of other Congress-ruled states and various senior party leaders are expected to reach the hill district ahead of the roadshow which will be held at Kalpetta on Wednesday morning prior to the filing of nomination.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi - who won the seat in Lok Sabha polls but vacated it to hold on to the family constituency Raebareli - said that his sister will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.

"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

The CPI has fielded veteran former legislator Sathyan Mokeri who finished a close third during the 2014 General Elections in Wayanad while the BJP has brought in Kozhikode Corporation Councilor Navya Haridas, a former software engineer who quit her job and entered full-time politics.