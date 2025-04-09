Water To Cost More In Bengaluru From Tomorrow As Board Revises Tariffs

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to revise water tariffs to offset its ever growing expenditure, said Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar on Wednesday.

An official order notifying the new rates will be issued on April 10, he added.

Speaking to the media at the BWSSB headquarters on Wednesday, Manohar said Bengaluru has witnessed rapid growth in both population and geographic spread over the past decade.

BWSSB, an autonomous body without government subsidies, relies heavily on water charges as its primary source of revenue, he said.

"Over the past 10 years, electricity costs have risen by 107 per cent, while maintenance expenses have increased by 122.5 per cent," he added.

According to him, despite a monthly expenditure of Rs 200 crore, the Board currently collects only Rs 120 crore, resulting in a monthly deficit of Rs 80 crore.

"To bridge this financial gap and improve service delivery, a rational and modest tariff revision has been proposed," said Manohar.

Under the domestic category, the proposed tariff hike includes an increase of 0.15 paise per litre, for up to 8,000 litres. For 8,001 to 25,000 litres, an increase of 0.30 paise per litre and between 25,001 and 50,000 litres, an increase of 0.80 paise per litre and above 50,001 litres, an increase of Re 1 per litre are proposed.

For high-rise domestic buildings, till 2,00,000 litres, an increase of 0.30 paise per litre is proposed. While 2,00,001 to 5,00,000 litres, will see an increase of 0.60 paise per litre and above 5,00,001 litres, an increase of Re 1 per litre.

For non-domestic usage, a flat hike of 0.90 paise per litre is proposed for bulk usage. While up to 10,000 litres will cost Re 1 per litre more and from 10,001 to 25,000 litres, Rs 1.30 per litre. Between 25,001 and 50,000 litres, an increase of 1.50 paise per litre is proposed. For 50,001 to 75,000 litres, there will be an increase of 1.90 paise per litre.

But for 75,001 to 1,00,000 litres, the hike is only Rs 1.10 per litre and above 1,00,000 litres, it is Rs 1.20 paise per litre, said Manohar.

He also said following the recommendations of the Karnataka State Administrative Reforms Commission, BWSSB has decided to adopt an annual 3 per cent increase in water tariff starting April 1 every year.

The revised tariff will reflect in bills issued from May onwards.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)