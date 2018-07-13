Mumbai's Parel Flyover Closed For Traffic After Water Pipe Bursts

Closing down of the flyover slowed down traffic around that area causing massive traffic congestion.

All India | | Updated: July 14, 2018 02:27 IST
The water pipeline burst at the entrance of the flyover lead to the shutdown.

Mumbai: 

The south-bound arm of the Parel flyover in central Mumbai was closed for traffic on Friday due to repair work of a water pipeline near the flyover. Closing down of the flyover slowed down traffic around that area causing massive traffic congestion.

The water pipeline burst at the entrance of the flyover on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the repair work which started on July 12 was expected to get completed by Friday. Meanwhile, the repair work has affected water supply to many areas in Mumbai and surrounding suburbs like Ghatkopar, Chembur, Sion, etc.

With the maintenance work going on, the traffic is snarled-up on the Eastern Express Highway. The vehicles are diverted to at least two places on the Eastern Express Highway for alternative roads in an effort to clear the congestion. However, many parts of Mumbai are still experiencing heavy traffic jam.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

