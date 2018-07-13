Mumbai's Parel Flyover Closed For Traffic After Water Pipe Bursts

The south-bound arm of the Parel flyover in central Mumbai was closed for traffic on Friday due to repair work of a water pipeline near the flyover. Closing down of the flyover slowed down traffic around that area causing massive traffic congestion.
The water pipeline burst at the entrance of the flyover on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the repair work which started on July 12 was expected to get completed by Friday. Meanwhile, the repair work has affected water supply to many areas in Mumbai and surrounding suburbs like Ghatkopar, Chembur, Sion, etc.