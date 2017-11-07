Watchdog Bans Exit Polls For Himachal, Gujarat Assembly Elections

The Election Commission today barred exit polls related to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections starting 8 am on November 9 till 6 pm on December 14.Invoking its powers under Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the poll panel has barred exit poll in connection with the two state assembly elections between the notified period.Voting in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 9 while in Gujarat, voting will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.Noting that there have been instances of violations of rules by some television channels in their panel discussions, debates and other news and current affairs programmes, the poll panel warned that violation of Section 126 is "punishable with imprisonment up to two years, or with fine or both".The Election Commission or EC also drew the print media's attention to the Press Council of India's guidelines to be observed during elections, and for electronic media similar guidelines issued by the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA).