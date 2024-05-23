Watch - "Your Every Vote Will...": Sonia Gandhi's Video Message For Delhi

Sonia Gandhi sought votes for candidates propped by her party and the INDIA bloc

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi addressed the people of Delhi in a video message today - two days before the national capital goes to polls on May 25, stressing that "every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, and empower women".

"This is an extremely crucial election. This election is an election to save the democracy and constitution of the country," she said.

Emphasising that the people of Delhi must play their part in this election, the former Congress chief said, "This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation, and attacks on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight.

"Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women, and create an India of parity and equality."

The Congress veteran also sought votes for the candidates propped by her party and the mega opposition alliance - INDIA. "I appeal to you to make the candidates of the Congress and INDIA bloc victorious on all the seven seats of Delhi with huge votes," she said in the minute-long clip.

Delhi will vote in a single phase on May 25 - the sixth of the marathon seven-phase polling.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will see a bipolar fight between the BJP and the INDIA bloc - the Congress and the AAP will have come together under the mega Opposition alliance to take on the BJP.

The Congress has fielded candidates from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West Delhi, while the AAP is contesting the remaining four.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had swept all seven seats.