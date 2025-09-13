Video: Woman Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Rescued By Cops

A 60-year-old woman had a narrow escape after she attempted to board a moving train, slipped, and was almost dragged by the carriage. But two Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers acted swiftly and pulled the passenger away from the train. The incident occurred at Bankura railway station in West Bengal on September 12.

At 11:09 am, the 12883 Santragachi-Purulia Rupasi Bangla Express was pulling out of platform number 2. The woman, attempting to board the moving train, lost her footing and fell into the gap between the wagon and the platform.

The RPF officers, coming from the opposite direction, noticed the woman and rushed to save her. The moment was captured on the station's CCTV.

According to railway sources, the woman has been identified as Sabani Sinha, a resident of Purulia.

Bankura RPF Station In-Charge Tapan Kumar Ray said that the quick intervention of his team ensured the woman's safety.

"As soon as the incident occurred, our personnel acted immediately. ASI Manish Kumar and woman constable Gayatri Biswas saved the woman with their prompt response. A major accident could have happened had there been any delay," he said.

Ray added that both ASI Manish Kumar and Constable Gayatri Biswas, on duty at the time, wasted no time in pulling the woman out of harm's way. After a brief round of questioning to confirm her details and circumstances, the woman was allowed to continue her journey.

A few years ago, a similar incident took place at Bankura station, where an RPF officer saved the lives of an elderly woman and her son. That incident, too, was captured on the station's CCTV camera.

The video shows a train departing the station, with passengers running to board it. Among them, the elderly woman and her son attempted the same. Spotting the danger, a woman RPF officer immediately sprints towards them.

The next moment, the mother and son slipped on the platform and fell. But the RPF officer was quick to pull them to safety.