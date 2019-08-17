Watch: PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour On His Arrival In Bhutan

PM Modi received a guard of honour at Paro International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Bhutan for a two-day visit to the country.

PM Modi was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering and others on his arrival at the Paro International Airport.

A child presented a bouquet to the Prime Minister as he stepped off the plane in Paro- a valley town in Bhutan, west of the capital, Thimphu.

PM Modi received a guard of honour at the airport.

This is his second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as prime minister.

PM Modi on Friday said that India-Bhutan partnership forms an important pillar of New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First" policy and expressed confidence that his two-day trip will promote the time-tested ties between the two countries.

PM Modi will officially begin his engagements by visiting the Simtokha Dzong, a monastery built by Ngawang Namgyal who unified Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to receive audiences with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan and hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Guard of Honour in Paro, Bhutan. He was received by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on his arrival at Paro International Airport. pic.twitter.com/5Xh8tkR7gf — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

On the second day of his visit, Modi is scheduled to visit the National Memorial Chorten. He will also be attending a cultural performance at Tashichhodzong - a Buddhist monastery - hosted in his honour.

The Prime Minister will also address the students at the Royal University of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Paro International Airport, he is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan. pic.twitter.com/p30TmeAmMT — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

During the visit, 10 MoUs are expected to be signed between the two close neighbours in fields like education amongst others. Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including that of the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.