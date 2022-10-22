Watch: US Vice-President Kamala Harris Celebrates Diwali In Washington

US Vice-President Kamala Harris during Diwali celebrations at her residence

Kamala Harris, the Vice-President of the United States, and her husband and Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, celebrated Diwali at their residence in Washington yesterday.

In a video tweeted from the handle @archivekamala, a fan account created to post daily content on the Vice-President, Mrs Harris and Mr Emhoff can be seen enjoying the occasion with sparklers in their hands, even as guests and visitors join the duo in celebrating the Indian festival of lights.

.@VP and @SecondGentleman during a Diwali Celebration at the VP's Residence this evening.



🎥: neilmakhija on Instagram.

While Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 this year, the pre-festivities are already on in India and across the world.

Born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Mrs Harris is the first female, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.

According to reports, Diwali celebrations have started in the US at the iconic Times Square in New York. Yesterday, apart from the US Vice-President, former President Donald Trump also held Diwali celebrations at his residence.

It was announced on Thursday that Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City from next year. Mayor Eric Adams said this will help highlight the city's inclusiveness and encourage children to learn more about the festival of lights.

With a population of more than four and a half million, Indian-Americans make up 1.4 per cent of the US population and constitute the largest group of South Asians in the country.