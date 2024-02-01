Watch: Train Passes Through Picturesque Snow-Covered Valley In Kashmir

Srinagar and other plain areas of Kashmir received this winter's first snowfall today.

After witnessing a prolonged dry spell, the Kashmir valley is witnessing heavy snowfall, covering mountains, train tracks and roads. Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared a picturesque view of a train passing through a snow-covered valley.

The "Polar Express" passes through the Baramulla-Banihal section in the Kashmir Valley. The surrounding area has turned white and fresh snowfall makes it look like a scene from the film 'The Polar Express'. The minister shared the video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The passenger train dashing through the snow on the Baramulla-Banihal section in the Kashmir valley is a lifeline that ensures mobility when roads are covered with snow and trains become an important means of transportation.

It is the season's first snowfall in the plains of the Kashmir valley, including in the summer capital Srinagar which had experienced little precipitation so far this winter in the form of rains, the officials said.

The Kashmir valley witnessed a prolonged dry spell this winter with most of the Chilla-i-Kalan -- the 40-day harsh winter period, when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent -- remaining dry.

The snowfall at the end of Chilla-i-Kalan brought cheers to the tourists as well as the locals associated with the tourism sector.

Thursday's snowfall shut down the Srinagar-Jammu national highway as it was blocked due to shooting stones between Ramsoo and Banihal. The alternate Mughal road and the Srinagar-Leh highway are closed to traffic due to snow accumulation.

The Met Office has said the weather would remain cloudy with light snow at few places till the afternoon and there would be a gradual improvement thereafter.

On Friday, the weather is likely to remain dry with a possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches.