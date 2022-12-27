Watch: Parts Of Kashmir Receive Fresh Snowfall, Srinagar At -4.8 Degrees

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period.

The higher reaches of Kashmir including Pahalgam and Sonmarg received fresh snowfall on Monday night.

Tourists at Pahalgam resort who had reached Kashmir to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve were seen enjoying the fresh snow.

The minimum temperature in Kashmir rose by a couple of degrees but stayed below the freezing point offering little respite from cold conditions, officials said on Monday.

After snowfall on Monday night, clear skies make the Valley freeze again. Pahalgam settled at minus 6.7 degree Celsius and Srinagar was freezing at minus 4.8.

The intense cold conditions in Kashmir have led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas as well as the freezing of the interiors of the Dal Lake, they said.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period. Most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold) following it.

