Watch: To Avoid Fines For No Helmets, Riders Walk Past Cops With Vehicles

The hilarious video, shared by Haryana IPS officer Pankaj Nain has Twitter in splits

The new hefty fines for traffic violations has law-breaking motorists worried sick. On Tuesday, a scooter rider was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurgaon for not carrying his vehicle's registration documents and his driving licence. These tightened rules have led a number people to find innovative ways to cock a snook at an expensive challan.

People without helmets get down from their motorcycles and scooters and walk with their vehicles past a number of traffic policemen, in a video that has been widely shared on social media. It is not clear where the incident happened; the video appears to be shot in the evening.

Dozens of riders pass by the traffic policemen walking with their vehicles without being stopped. There is no law against walking without helmets, the video's caption says.

This is hilarious.

Innovative ways to avoid traffic challans



Pls follow traffic rules to avoid such situations #MotorVehiclesAct2019pic.twitter.com/hh7c1jWC80 - Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) September 3, 2019

The hilarious video, shared by Haryana IPS officer Pankaj Nain has Twitter in splits.

Sir ask a constable to follow them. Let them walk to their destination like tht. - Pawan Kamboj IRS (@PawanKambojIRS) September 3, 2019

Only helmet needed and they cant even do that. Let them walk for miles - harima (@HarimaK01618863) September 4, 2019

Mr Nain's tweet has been liked over 1,600 times. He also urged people to follow traffic rules to avoid such situations.

The IPS officer has also tweets a few other hilarious pictures urging people to follow traffic rules.

Don't Drink n Drive



Under section 185 of #MotorVehiclesAct2019 drunken driving fine have increased from 2000 to 10,000



Be sensible , follow traffic Rules



Still thinking ???

This is the only option left now pic.twitter.com/fJsPGcSi3z - Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) September 4, 2019

The Gurgaon rider who was fined Rs 23,000 for various traffic violations on Tuesday made headlines as the man claimed his scooter's worth is Rs 15,000 - Rs 7,000 less than the massive fined slapped on him.

Under the new rules, the fine for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet has been upped to Rs 1000 from Rs 100. Using cellphones while driving can invite a fine between Rs 1,000-5,000 - up from Rs 1,000.

For drunk driving, the fine has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Speeding has a penalty anywhere between Rs 1,000- Rs 2,000. The law came into effect on September 1.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.