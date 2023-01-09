Watch: Tejashwi Yadav Wields The Bat In The Nets With Young Cricketers

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav was seen practicing cricket shots in the nets on Sunday morning.

In the clip, shared by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader on Twitter, he is in the practicing net wearing batting pads, gloves, and a cap.

“Practising with young and bright players of Bihar. Love your passion Live your purpose,” the caption read.

Practising with young & bright players of Bihar. #Cricket



Love your passion

Live your purpose pic.twitter.com/Q5S6j2YmGG — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 8, 2023

The video soon gained traction and amassed close to 1.6 lakh views on the platform. People have expressed their happiness to see Tejashwi Yadav “back on the nets”.

“Good to see you back on the nets!” a user wrote.

Good to see you back on the nets! — Chandan Ray (@imchandanRay) January 8, 2023

“First love is always going to be sports,” a comment read.

First love is always going to be sports ???????????? — Sharad Kumar PLY (@sharad_kumar01) January 8, 2023

A person said, “Great moments of change! Let's practice cricket in a unique style!!!”

Great moments of change!

Let's practice cricket in an unique style!?! — Rajeev Kumar Ranjan (@RajeevK32615628) January 8, 2023

One user said, “Wow. Tendulkar style defence”.

Wow. Tendulkar style defence — T T Krishnan ‏‎‎‎ثی ٹی کرشنن டி டி க்ரிஷ்ணன் (@ttkrishnan) January 8, 2023

Some appreciated the politicians' batting form.

“You are playing some nice shots,” a comment read.

you're playing some nice shots — Er Mohammad Junaid (@Samajwadiking) January 8, 2023

Another user said, “Nice cover drive bhaiya”.

Nice cover drive bhaiya ???????? — Raja (@Krishnaraj5542) January 8, 2023

“Superb, I think sir you should have to come in Indian cricket team once more,” a person wrote.

Superb, I think sir you should have to come in Indian cricket team once more. — Sanjay Bhardwaj (@sanjaygudri) January 8, 2023

This isn't the first time the politician was seen in action. Last year, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a video of him playing cricket at a makeshift pitch at his Patna, Bihar, residence. He was seen smashing the ball in a T-shirt and shorts as a person bowled to him. He used some plastic chairs as wickets and tried his hands at bowling towards the end of the clip. “Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in your head, the better you perform on the field,” he wrote. “Pleasure to try hands on bat and ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener and caretakers are your playmates and keen to hit and bowl you out,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

Before entering politics, Tejashwi Yadav was a cricketer and had won an IPL contract with the Delhi Daredevils [Delhi Capital, now] team.