Watch: Tej Pratap Yadav Hugs Shivling As Milk Is Poured Over Him

This is not the first time that Mr Yadav has been seen in a religious avatar.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and elder son of Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav was spotted hugging a Shivling and taking part in a sacred ritual.

Mr Yadav took to social media to share a video of himself where he was seen hugging a Shivling, stating, "Mahadev is the symbol of ultimate truth. To embrace Mahadev is to embrace the deepest, most profound aspects of ourselves. To find peace in the midst of chaos is to find Mahadev."

Mahadev is the symbol of ultimate truth. To embrace Mahadev is to embrace the deepest, most profound aspects of ourselves.

To find peace in the midst of chaos is to find Mahadev.

🕉️🔱Har Har Mahadev🕉️🔱 @yadavtejashwi@RJDforIndia@yadavakhilesh@RahulGandhipic.twitter.com/aK5Ow9j7zq — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) July 7, 2024

The RJD leader tagged his brother Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in his post.

This is not the first time that Mr Yadav has been seen in a religious avatar. Last year, during Holi, he dressed as Lord Krishna.