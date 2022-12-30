Watch: "Take Rest," Mamata Banerjee Tells PM After His Mother's Last Rites

The PM appeared for the event virtually, hours after his mother's death.

"Your mother is also our mother," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event where he virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

"Please take some rest, I don't know how to condole your mother's death, your mother is also our mother. I remember my mother today," she told the PM, who appeared for the event virtually, hours after his mother's death.

Prime Minister Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," he posted on Twitter, informing about his mother's death.

The PM was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch a series of projects, but had to leave for Gandhinagar after the news about his mother. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted that he will join today's scheduled programmes in Bengal via video conferencing.

At the event in Bengal, BJP workers shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, after which Mamata Banerjee refused to go up on stage. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tried convincing her to come up on stage, but she did not budge.

Senior BJP leaders and union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Subhash Sarkar were seen trying to convince the BJP workers not to shout slogans as it was a government programme and not a political one.

Mamata Banerjee addressed the gathering from beside the stage. She condoled the PM's mother's death and thanked him for joining the programme in spite of suffering such a huge personal loss.