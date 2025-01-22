Watch: Sudha Murthy Serves Mahaprasad, Tours ISKCON Kitchen At Maha Kumbh 2025

On a three-day visit to the Maha Kumbh, Philanthropist Sudha Murthy helped serve the Mahaprasad in the ISKCON camp at Prayagraj. Wearing a green saree, and a black bag on her shoulders, Ms Murthy is seen standing at the food counter, distributing chapattis to devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh.

In another video, Ms Murthy is seen taking a tour of the ISKCON Mahaprasadam Kitchen and interacting with the volunteers, understanding how the food is prepared using machines.

Adani Group in collaboration with ISKCON is distributing Mahaprasad to more than 40 thousand devotees every day in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. ISKCON has undertaken the task of preparing the Mahaprasad in its kitchen built in Sector 19 of Prayagraj.

The kitchen, used to prepare Mahaprasad, is equipped with modern facilities like boilers to heat water and boil vegetables and rice. Tracks have been laid to carry heavy food containers. Three big machines have been installed to make rotis. Together, these machines prepare 10,000 rotis in an hour.

Excited Ms Murthy arrived in Prayagraj on Monday. Calling Maha Kumbh a "Teerthraj", Ms Murthy said, "I am happy, excited and hopeful."

Ms Murthy took a holy dip in the Sangam on the first two days of her visit and intends to take it on the last day as well. Speaking to the news agency ANI, she said, "My maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, grandfather, none of them could come - that is why I have to offer tarpan in their name and I am very happy..."

People visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela take a holy dip at Sangam Triveni, believed to wash away their sins. The religious congregation which began on January 13 will continue till February 26 and is expected to host 45 crore people.