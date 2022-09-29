Watch: Soldiers Sing Sandese Aate Hain During Meet With Rajnath Singh

Mr Singh reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited Dinjan military station in Assam and reviewed infrastructure development along Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well as capability development along with operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari of GOC 3 Corps.

Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to frontline locations in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on September 28-29.

Mr Singh accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command along with other senior officers meet jawans and interacted with them.

During the interaction, jawans sang 'Sandese Aate Hain' song of the Border movie. The Defence Minister lauded their talent and appreciated their efforts and sacrifice for the nation.

#WATCH | Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with them at Dinjan military station in Assam. Army chief General Manoj Pande and other top officers of the Army also accompanied the Defence Minister. pic.twitter.com/VHgFX5QX82 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

The Defence Minister was briefed on infrastructure development along LAC as well as capability development and operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari of GOC 3 Corps and other senior officers.

Subsequently, the defence minister reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.

During the visit, Defence Minister was also briefed on the employment of cutting-edge military equipment and technology to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops deployed on the frontline.

On September 29, the Defence Minister will be visiting forward posts to get first-hand input on operational preparedness and interact with troops. He will be interacting with members of the second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Indian Army since 2021 as part of the Indian Army's outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals & development of tourism.

