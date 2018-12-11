Watch: Smoke Inside IndiGo Plane, Passengers Evacuated By Emergency Slide

The Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight had taken off from Jaipur.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 11, 2018 13:01 IST
IndiGo flight 6E-237 going from Jaipur to Kolkata made an emergency landing today.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight had taken off from Jaipur
  2. The airline said all 136 passengers and crew are safe
  3. IndiGo tweeted the aircraft had not reported any malfunction earlier

An IndiGo flight with 136 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Monday night after smoke was detected in the cabin of the aircraft. The airline said all the passengers and crew are safe.

A video, shot from inside the aircraft, shows smoke in the aisle and the crew holding a fire extinguisher. The passengers can be seen seated calmly.

Another video, shot from the runway of the Kolkata airport, shows passengers being evacuated from the aircraft using emergency inflatable slides.

IndiGo tweeted to say that the aircraft had not reported any malfunction earlier.



