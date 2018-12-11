Watch: Smoke Inside IndiGo Plane, Passengers Evacuated By Emergency Slide

IndiGo flight 6E-237 going from Jaipur to Kolkata made an emergency landing today.

Highlights The Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight had taken off from Jaipur The airline said all 136 passengers and crew are safe IndiGo tweeted the aircraft had not reported any malfunction earlier

An IndiGo flight with 136 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Monday night after smoke was detected in the cabin of the aircraft. The airline said all the passengers and crew are safe.

The Kolkata-bound flight had taken off from Jaipur.

A video, shot from inside the aircraft, shows smoke in the aisle and the crew holding a fire extinguisher. The passengers can be seen seated calmly.

Another video, shot from the runway of the Kolkata airport, shows passengers being evacuated from the aircraft using emergency inflatable slides.

IndiGo flight 6E-237 operating on Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing due to suspected smoke in the cabin on December 10. All passengers and crew safe. pic.twitter.com/std4XqdbW9 — Debanish Achom (@journeybasket) December 11, 2018

IndiGo tweeted to say that the aircraft had not reported any malfunction earlier.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.