Video: When Shashi Tharoor Sang Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se On Stage

Shashi Tharoor sings on stage during a visit to Srinagar

Shashi Tharoor, known for his vocabulary skills, has impressed his followers on social media with his singing skills. Mr Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, is visiting Srinagar and has shared a video of the performance on Twitter. "After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" he wrote captioning the video.

For his performance, the Thiruvananthapuram MP chose a Bollywood classic - Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se - from the 1974 film Ajnabee, starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. In the video, Mr Tharoor can be seen referring to his phone for the lyrics, while singing the epic number, originally rendered by Kishore Kumar. The audience cheered Mr Tharoor on with applause.

Mr Tharoor's impromptu performance won admiration on Twitter, with several of his followers praising his singing skills.

Even from professional playback singer, Srinivas, wrote, “Not bad at all sir.”

A Twitter user said one would assume Mr Tharoor would choose to sing an English song, given his command over the language.

“Professionally performed by an amateur! Wow!” read another comment.

As part of their visit, members of the Standing Committee met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Saturday. A tweet by Mr Sinha's office said, “Met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by its Chairperson and Member of Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor at Raj Bhavan.”

No official statement has been issued on the details of the meeting.