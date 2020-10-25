Watch: Seaplane Lands In Kerala Channel, Top Naval Officers Greet Crew

The seaplane is 19-seater, which will be able to accommodate 12 passengers.

A 19-seater seaplane, flying from Male, The Maldives, makes successful landing inside Kerala's Venduruthy channel, a video showed. The aircraft, which made a transit stop in the state on Sunday, is scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad, where it will be a part of the government's plan to boost connectivity between Gujarat's Sabarmati river front and the Statue of Unity.

"A Twin Otter 300 seaplane of M/s Spicejet Technic took off from Male, Maldives and made a successful landing inside Venduruthy channel on 25 Oct 20 for technical halt," Spicejet airlines said in a statement.

The seaplane is 19-seater, which will be able to accommodate 12 passengers.

"The seaplane was provided assistance with berthing facility at Naval jetty and refuelling for their onward journey. The seaplane is scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad where it will commence flying as a part of regional connectivity scheme between Sabarmati river front and Statue of Unity," it added.

Representatives of Spicejet, Indian Navy officers and the district administration were present at the channel to welcome the aircraft and oversee its transit halt.

The crew of the seaplane were greeted by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

"The occasion refreshed fond memories of amphibious aircraft operations from Kochi naval base," the statement added.

The Centre has been planning to start several seaplane routes to boost regional connectivity and tourism in the country. Last year, seven islands in the Andamans and Lakshadweep were identified for seaplane operations.