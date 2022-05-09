Watch: Salman Khan's Lookalike Charged After Traffic-Stopping Act

Azam Ansari, a Salman Khan look-alike, is a content creator on Instagram with more than 75,000 followers.

A Salman Khan lookalike was arrested in Lucknow for disturbing the peace while making a reel (short video) for social media.

Azam Ansari was making the reel at the Clock Tower on Sunday night. It led to a massive traffic jam as a huge crowd gathered to see the duplicate of the Bollywood actor.

After a complaint by some commuters, the Thakurganj police booked Mr Ansari under Sector 151 for breaching the peace.

Mr Ansari is a content creator on Instagram with more than 75,000 followers.

Huge crowds often throng to witness him perform and make reels.

