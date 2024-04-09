Watch: Sachin Pilot Ties 51-Metre Long Turban While Campaigning

Sachin Pilot has been given the charge of Chhattisgarh in the upcoming polls

While campaigning for Congress in Rajasthan today, Sachin Pilot was presented with a rather special gift by the crowd at the election meeting - a 51 metre long turban. Known for donning turbans as his signature look, Sachin Pilot tied the turban, trailing through the crowd, on the stage.

Sachin Pilot, an expert in tying turbans (safa), could be seen struggling a bit while tying the 51 m long cloth piece around his head. While he was tying it, around 15 people in the crowd held the traditional red turban adorned with a lehariya print.

Finally, as Sachin Pilot managed to tie the long turban, he placed it on Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Murari Lal Meena, for whom he was campaigning at Dausa constituency in Rajasthan.

Sachin Pilot, who is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls this time, expressed confidence in his party today. "I have been to many states and I saw that the people are fed up with this government. From what feedback I have received, it looks hopeful that the Congress performance will be much better this time," he said.

